Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.95 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

