Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.