Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,800 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 194.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 424,869 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF opened at $47.72 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

