Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,182 shares of company stock worth $3,390,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

