Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

UTZ stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

