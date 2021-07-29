V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

VFC opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

