V.F. (VFC) to Release Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

