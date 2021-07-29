Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Valvoline by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 6,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,206. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

