Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

