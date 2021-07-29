VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45.

