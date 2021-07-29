VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.99 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.26.

