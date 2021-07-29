Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

