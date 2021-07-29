Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 143.1% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the June 30th total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VGSH opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.