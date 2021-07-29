Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 157,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.