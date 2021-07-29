Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $227.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.