VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

VER has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of VER opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

