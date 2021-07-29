Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59. Approximately 3,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

