Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59. Approximately 3,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98.
In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.
Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.