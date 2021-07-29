Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

