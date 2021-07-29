Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,779 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.