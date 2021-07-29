Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

