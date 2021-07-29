Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $892.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. Research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

