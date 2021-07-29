Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,263,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,089,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,032,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSVA opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2,142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

