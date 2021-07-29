Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,889 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.