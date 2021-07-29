Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 30,794 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.