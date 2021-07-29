Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

