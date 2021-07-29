Verity & Verity LLC Buys 10,688 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.