Verity & Verity LLC Sells 12,812 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EPD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 155,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,945. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.