Verity & Verity LLC Sells 9,210 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.44. 206,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

