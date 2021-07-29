Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,142,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

