Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $165,329.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.85 million and $165,329.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.46 or 0.05835873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01351871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00618813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00347860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,102,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

