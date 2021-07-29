Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a P/E ratio of -232.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veru by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veru by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veru by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

