VerusCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,552.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $42.99 million and approximately $23,552.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,480,829 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

