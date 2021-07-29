Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $144,866.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 185,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

