ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, analysts expect ViewRay to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

