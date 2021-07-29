Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

