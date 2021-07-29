VINchain (VIN) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $231,538.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

