Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 328,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,170,113 shares.The stock last traded at $15.85 and had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

