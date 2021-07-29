Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.38). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,326 over the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,369. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.