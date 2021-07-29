Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

