Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,904 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

