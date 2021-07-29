Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,210 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

