Virtu Financial LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

