Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 6,555 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

