Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,608 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $223,206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last ninety days.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.