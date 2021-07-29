Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 550.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

