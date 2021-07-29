Visa Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.