Visa Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
Shares of V opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
