Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE:V opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

