Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.96.
NYSE:V opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.