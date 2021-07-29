Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,016. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $422.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIST shares. TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

