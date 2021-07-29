Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VIST opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 473,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

