Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTTV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,556. Viva Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Viva Entertainment Group

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

