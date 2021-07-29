Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTTV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,556. Viva Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Viva Entertainment Group
